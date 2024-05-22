Old Dominion University announces funding for federal work-study internship

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University has received a two-year $100,000 grant from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) to fund federal work-study programs, the school announced Wednesday.

The grant is part of the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership(V-TOP,) ODU said.

The federal work-study programs will function more like internships, according to ODU.

The university received a previous implementation planning grant in the spring of 2023. This grant will allow them to take the next steps with a test effort to transform some positions, ODU said.

“V-TOP is excited that Old Dominion University’s Center for Career & Leadership Development will continue work to transform Federal Work-Study with the pilot Federal Work-Study Internship Program in Fall 2024,” said Alisha Bazemore, assistant director of innovative work-based learning initiatives.

“This is a huge step in the direction of reducing barriers to internships for ODU students and a great stride toward the university’s goal for 100% student participation in a work-based learning experience,” added Lisa Moser, ODU’s associate director of the Center for Career & Leadership Development.

V-TOP is funded by the General Assembly’s Commonwealth Innovative Internship Fund and Program.