One family spreads holiday cheer by passing out gifts in cancer unit at Sentara General

NORFOLK, Va. — One family passed out holiday gifts this week to patients in the cancer unit at Sentara General Hospital.

Stephen Miller and his two sons have turned what was a sad moment into an encouraging one.

In 2017, Stephen's wife, Katie Miller, was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. This is a condition that forms in the bones and soft tissue.

Katie was diagnosed shortly after her son Reid was born and then later passed at the age of 30.

"Katie was so special. She was just really vibrant, and she always had such a great attitude, no matter what she was going through," said Abby Dalton, a clinical nurse manager at Sentara General.

"It made me think too about how wonderful Stephen was and the kind of husband he was to her. He was always there, always so supportive to her. They always came together, always had the best attitude, you just couldn't help but love them," she continued.

Since her passing, Stephen and the boys have been bringing gifts every December to patients in the cancer unit where Katie had been so many times before.