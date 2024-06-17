Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk airport reports record number of people screened by TSA in a day

Norfolk International Airport check-in line
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 17, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) set a record for the most people screened in a single day on Sunday, June 16, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA said in a post on the X platform that 11,104 people passed through the airport's security checkpoints.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk airport to break ground on first parts of $1B capital project

'15 to 18 months to construct': Norfolk Int'l Airport to break ground on first parts of $1B capital project

The TSA checkpoint volume over the past four weeks was significantly higher than just two months prior, totaling hundreds of thousands, Farbstein said.

She went on to emphasize the importance of getting to the airport well in advance of your scheduled flight.

Farbstein congratulated anyone who flew out of ORF on Sunday for their help setting the new record.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice