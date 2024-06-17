Norfolk airport reports record number of people screened by TSA in a day

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) set a record for the most people screened in a single day on Sunday, June 16, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA said in a post on the X platform that 11,104 people passed through the airport's security checkpoints.

The TSA checkpoint volume over the past four weeks was significantly higher than just two months prior, totaling hundreds of thousands, Farbstein said.

She went on to emphasize the importance of getting to the airport well in advance of your scheduled flight.

Farbstein congratulated anyone who flew out of ORF on Sunday for their help setting the new record.