Plans for new Maury HS building presented to Norfolk Architectural Review Board

NORFOLK, Va. — The future of Maury High School took a step closer to reality as plans for a new structure were presented to the Norfolk Architectural Review Board on Monday night.

The proposed four-story high school, located at the intersection of 20th Street and Llewellyn Avenue, has been a topic of discussion for several years.

Karen Tsiantas, a neighbor who has lived across from the school for nearly two decades, expressed her concerns about the current state of the historic 113-year-old building.

Watch previous coverage: Latest design for new Maury HS in Norfolk preserves historic school building

“It’s unfortunate that this historic building can't give those students what they deserve,” she said, emphasizing the need for modern technology and updated facilities. "The students deserve the tech, modern technology. They deserve to have heating and air conditioning and up-to-date laboratories."

As plans for the new school unfold, Tsiantis reflected on the future of the old building.

"Wouldn't it be great to have adults living in apartment buildings or condominiums in that building?" she proposed, envisioning a potential revitalization of the space.

Watch previous coverage: Maury HS moves further in design process for new building

For the past two years, the community has been included in discussions about the new Maury High School. There have been numerous engagement sessions in the school's cafeteria, showcasing the interior and the challenges of the current facility.

Last month, new renderings of the proposed school were shared, initiating more conversations regarding its design and functionality.

During the review meeting, architects involved in the project presented the latest renederings. While most board members responded positively to the new plans, some voiced concerns about the durability of the materials proposed for construction. Safety also emerged as an issue, particularly regarding the natatorium that includes a six-lane swimming pool across Llewellyn Avenue.

Robert Hudson with Heartland Construction said his team is committed to addressing these concerns.

Watch previous coverage: Here are the proposed plans for the new & old Maury High School in Norfolk

“We have an amazing team of designers and professionals, and they take all that into consideration, especially in this urban planning," he explained. "The whole purpose of this evening was to get that feedback and start taking those comments into consideration as we move forward with the design."

Tsiantas supported the idea of preserving the existing Maury High building, noting that it contributes character to the Ghent neighborhood.

“If it's turned into homes for people, they'll appreciate the architecture, the beautiful windows, and I'm just sure with the right developer, that can be something beautiful,” she said

If all goes according to plan, the new Maury High School could open its doors by 2028.