Police investigating hit-and-run that left woman dead on Wilson Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian died after she was hit by a car in Norfolk Tuesday night, police say. Now, they're asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Around 10:10 p.m., officers went to the 1600 block of Wilson Road after someone reported that a woman was lying in the road. There, police found the woman and learned she was hit by a car that drove away before officers got there.

Watch related coverage: Man found guilty of killing Chesapeake boy with his car

Man found guilty of deadly hit-and-run of 8-year-old Chesapeake boy

The woman who was hit died from her injuries. Police identified her as 40-year-old Amanda Godfrey from Norfolk.

Police are looking for a dark-colored, mid-size SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.