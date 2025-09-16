Power outage impacts thousands in East Beach area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A power outage has impacted thousands of households in the East Beach area of Norfolk on Tuesday, according to Dominion's outage map.

Over 4,800 power outages were reported by Dominion energy. These outages come as heavy rain and strong winds arrive to Hampton Roads.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says winds will continue to gust to 30+ mph. The persistent NE wind will trigger flooding near times of high tide. The biggest tidal flooding threat will be near high tide this evening (6 pm).