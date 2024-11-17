Red Cross helping 4 people after fire on Fremont St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire in Norfolk's Olde Huntersville neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue were called to a home on Fremont Street, officials said in a release. They found smoke coming from a two-story home, and they found the fire in the kitchen area.

Firefighters got the fire out before it spread.

No one was hurt.

The fire department said the Red Cross is working to help four people displaced by the fire.