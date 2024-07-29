Residents react to 13-year-old girl shot in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are still investigating a shooting that happened right before the weekend on 26th Street near the Railyard at Lamberts Point that sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital.

"Even if you don't have children to know somebody shot down a 13-year-old child, it's hurtful," Barbara Gorham, a resident, said.

Gorham said she's lived off of 26th Street for 25 years and said her neighborhood is pretty quiet until Friday evening around 8:40 p.m. when she was cooking dinner.

"I heard some gunshots and the cat jumped off the chair and I kind of scooped down because I didn't know what it was," Gorham said. "So I looked out the door and then I didn't see anything so I just said I hope they were just shooting up in the air."

Unfortunately, when police arrived they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to CHKD where she is now expected to be okay but neighbors say they want to see some change.

"It's terrible man, that's horrible but I'm grateful that she lived, and like I said we need to come together as a neighborhood," Howard Wilson, a neighbor said.

Right now police have said they are looking for two men they believe are connected to the shooting.

No description has been given just yet but police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras on that evening.

"It hurts because when you shoot one you are really affecting the community you know it's an epidemic that is going on in our community," Clay Marquez, with Guns Down an advocacy group against gun violence, said.

Marquez said he called his daughter when he heard about the shooting on Friday because he just wanted to make sure she was okay.

He said it's unfortunate shootings can happen everywhere but is asking people to think about how their actions can impact a community.

"We just need to put these guns down," Marquez said.

If you know anything about this shooting give the Norfolk Crime Line a call at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.