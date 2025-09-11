Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sentara clarifies COVID-19 vaccine access amid community confusion

New state guidance outlines who can get the shot with and without a prescription
Sentara Health’s chief medical officer says new guidance from the Virginia Department of Health is helping clear up confusion about access to the latest COVID-19 vaccine.
NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Health’s chief medical officer says new guidance from the Virginia Department of Health is helping clear up confusion about access to the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, a man told News 3 he was denied the shot by his primary care doctor at a Sentara clinic.

Dr. Michael Hooper, Sentara’s chief medical officer, acknowledged the uncertainty within the health system and the community.

“To be 100 percent clear, Sentara providers can write prescriptions for 2025-2026 COVID vaccines based on their clinical judgment,” Hooper said. “Per the Virginia Department of Health guidance issued yesterday, adult patients who meet the new FDA-approved criteria may receive a COVID vaccine at retail pharmacies without a prescription.”

The FDA says those eligible include adults 65 and older and people with serious medical conditions that put them at higher risk.

Hooper said he expects even more clarity from the CDC after its meeting next week.

