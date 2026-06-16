Shooting on South Cape Henry Avenue leaves man seriously injured: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was left seriously injured after a shooting on South Cape Henry Avenue on Tuesday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 Block of South Cape Henry Avenue. Norfolk police say a man was found shot multiple times at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained near the scene, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police say this is an active investigation.

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