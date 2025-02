NORFOLK, Va. — A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Norfolk's Ocean View area.

Police said it happened around 12:20 Sunday morning in the 100 block of W. Balview Avenue. That's between Granby Street and 1st View Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. No other details were provided about his condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.