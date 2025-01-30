String of car break-ins leaves Norfolk residents feeling 'violated'

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents of the Ghent neighborhood in Norfolk are feeling anger and disappointment following a string of car break-ins.

Norfolk police are currently investigating at least 10 reported incidents, primarily occurring in the parking lot of the Hague Towers along Brambleton Avenue and two others along Yarmouth.

"It made me feel really violated," said Danielle Sturgill, who discovered her Jeep had been broken into early Monday morning. "When I walked up, I saw glass all over the parking lot and the entire window was smashed out."

Sturgill's experience was not an isolated one. She said several others had their car windows smashed.

In a statement, Norfolk Police urged residents to keep their vehicles locked and to avoid leaving valuable items inside.

"I don’t leave anything inside unless you want napkins and plastic spoons," Sturgill added, noting her cautious approach to securing her belongings. Despite her efforts, she still found her vehicle vandalized.

"There's always signs posted that say, make sure you have your valuables out of your car. Make sure you lock all your doors," she said. I did everything I was supposed to, and my car was still broken into."

The unsettling events have left many residents with unforeseen expenses, such as broken windows.

"There was one girl in the parking lot who said she didn't have enough insurance to cover the damage, and she lost three windows," Sturgill lamented.

As concern continues to grow in the community, Sturgill reached out to the property management of Hague Towers for a statement, but as of yet, she has not received a response from their parent company.

Amid the chaos, she offered a compassionate message to potential suspects: "Be kind, you know, there's always something that you can do to help someone, instead of hurt someone, and it costs you nothing."

As the investigation unfolds, Norfolk residents are left grappling with uncertainty and a renewed sense of vigilance regarding their property and safety. Police encourage anyone who has experienced similar incidents to report them promptly to assist in the investigation.