Suspect arrested in connection to Truist Bank robbery in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at Wards Corner, according to police.

Norfolk police say they received a call around 9:35 a.m. about reports of a bank robbery at Truist Bank on 245 E Little Creek Road. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the bank, police say.

A short time later, the suspect was found in Portsmouth and taken into custody, police say.

Police identified the suspect as Lemar Veale Jr., 24, from Norfolk. He's facing the following charges, police say: robbery, use of a firearm, and threats in writing.

Veale Jr. is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

