Suspect at-large in connection with deadly stabbing on E. Brambleton Avenue: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect is at-large following a deadly stabbing that took place Monday morning, according to Norfolk police.

25-year-old Keandre Debrough has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk Police Department

Norfolk police responded to a home in the 400 Block of East Brambleton Avenue around 7:55 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Shakira Clark seriously injured — she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Norfolk police.

Debrough is also wanted for other outstanding charges, Norfolk police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.