Target coming soon to Norfolk's Wards Corner in space of former Kroger store

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Target is coming soon to Norfolk's Wards Corner, the city said in a recent announcement on X.

It will be located at 201 East Little Creek Rd, where the former Kroger grocery store was located. As of June of last year, the Kroger was demolished.

This announcement comes after years of discussion in Norfolk's city council. The city's planning commission approved the plans in 2023 for the opening of a big-box retailer.

In April of last year, the city council approved the plans, which included demolishing the former Kroger grocery store and Work Force Development Center.

Before the announcement, there were persistent rumours over the years that a Target store would come to Wards Corner, even as the company repeatedly told News 3 they are "evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests" and did not have any information to share about a new store.

In a prior interview, News 3 asked Mayor Kenny Alexander if the city has had any conversations with Target about bringing a store to Wards Corner.

"The city’s having conversations with all of the big box retailers, including Target," Alexander responded.

According to the proposal, the 125,00 square-foot facility would employ around 150 people.