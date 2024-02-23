Teen boy killed in bike crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager is dead days after a bike and a car crashed at the intersection of E. Princess Anne Rd. and Ballentine Blvd. in Norfolk, according to police.

The teen, a 14-year-old boy, was riding the bike involved in the crash, according to police.

Police say they heard about the crash on Wednesday, Feb. 21 just before 10 p.m. When officers went to the intersection, they found the teen suffering from serious injuries and took him to the hospital, police say.

He died in the hospital Thursday, police say.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but police did share that the driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene after the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.