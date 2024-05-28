The City of Norfolk wants your opinion on electric vehicles

Watch Now
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk wants your opinion on Electric Vehicle usage.

A record number of vehicle buyers chose EVs in 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book. The City of Norfolk wants to be prepared with the necessary infrastructure to accommodate this trend.

The city released a survey on Tuesday, asking residents and business owners to share their thoughts on necessary EV infrastructure. The city said it wanted to ensure infrastructure implementation is deployed equitably.

The survey is available through July 1 at the Norfolk government website, and print copies can be obtained at Norfolk Public Libraries.

The city said the responses will be included in Norfolk's EV Infrastructure Deployment Study, a project being handled by the Norfolk Environmental Sustainability division with consultation from the Cadmus Group.

The objective of the study is to develop a roadmap to accommodate the anticipated needs of Norfolk residents, businesses, and visitors as more people adopt EVs, according to the city.

