No license needed during upcoming Free Fishing Days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Free Fishing Days in Virginia are returning!

From June 7 - 9, you can bring your loved ones to the lake or river and enjoy a weekend of fishing without a license.

That's not the only perk—the restriction on fishing-designated stocked trout waters will be removed during the three Free Fishing Days, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Typically, you need a license to fish on Virginia's inland waters if you're 16 and older, with some exceptions. Organizers say Free Fishing Days is a great opportunity to give fishing a try for free and pick up some tips from experts.

You can borrow rods, reels, tackle and bait for free on Saturday at Mount Trashmore Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be staff and volunteers at the park to provide instruction and tips.

For more information and other Free Fishing Days events across the commonwealth, click here.