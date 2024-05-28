Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

No license needed during upcoming Free Fishing Days

Human hand holding fishing rod
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 09:28:48-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Free Fishing Days in Virginia are returning!

From June 7 - 9, you can bring your loved ones to the lake or river and enjoy a weekend of fishing without a license.

That's not the only perk—the restriction on fishing-designated stocked trout waters will be removed during the three Free Fishing Days, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Typically, you need a license to fish on Virginia's inland waters if you're 16 and older, with some exceptions. Organizers say Free Fishing Days is a great opportunity to give fishing a try for free and pick up some tips from experts.

You can borrow rods, reels, tackle and bait for free on Saturday at Mount Trashmore Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be staff and volunteers at the park to provide instruction and tips.

For more information and other Free Fishing Days events across the commonwealth, click here.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway