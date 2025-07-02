Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
To Go convenience store on Kempsville Road burned by heavy fire: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A convenience store on Kempsville Road caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 12:50 a.m., VBFD responded to a fire that started at the To Go convenience store, which is located in the 1800 Block of Kempsville Road. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames on the store's roof upon arrival, according to VBFD.

VBFD posted a drone video of crews responding to the incident on social media:

VBFD says the fire was marked out at 2:48 a.m. The store was closed during the incident.

The origin and cause are now under investigation, according to VBFD.

