To Go convenience store on Kempsville Road burned by heavy fire: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A convenience store on Kempsville Road caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 12:50 a.m., VBFD responded to a fire that started at the To Go convenience store, which is located in the 1800 Block of Kempsville Road. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames on the store's roof upon arrival, according to VBFD.

VBFD posted a drone video of crews responding to the incident on social media:

WORKING FIRE: 1800 BLK KEMPSVILLE ROAD – “TO GO” CONVENIENCE STORE



On 07/02/2025 at 00:50:11, VBFD units were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the 1800 block of Kempsville Road. When crews arrived at 00:56:04, heavy smoke and flames were observed from the… pic.twitter.com/ObyTcWfdBC — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 2, 2025

VBFD says the fire was marked out at 2:48 a.m. The store was closed during the incident.

The origin and cause are now under investigation, according to VBFD.