Timeline of Norfolk schools recommended for closure to be finalized in May

NORFOLK, Va. — By the end of next May, Norfolk Public Schools will share final closing dates for schools shutting down under the district's consolidation plan.

In recent weeks, officials have discussed a drafted plan outlining nine schools recommended for closure. If the school board votes in favor of the proposal at its meeting this Wednesday, those plans will be finalized and set into motion.

The school district says by May 30 — the day after students' last day of school — they will have closure dates in place for the impacted schools, according to a release. Before making decisions on closing dates, a full zoning study will be conducted.

"This approach ensures that the consolidation and closure list reflects the needs of every student across the city, creating a plan that is thoughtful, equitable, and comprehensive," Norfolk Public Schools said in a release.

The consolidation entails moving students from the schools that are closing to other schools within the district. At least two schools a year will shut down starting in 2027, the district says, and leaders aim to have all closures and consolidations complete in 2034.

In March, city council passed a resolution tasking the school board with developing the consolidation plan The initiative to close schools is meant to ease financial strain caused by surplus school capacity — a situation where a school district has more seats available than the number of students enrolled — and funnel savings into critical capital improvement projects, to fix area high schools and build new elementary schools to replace aging structures.