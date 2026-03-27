Two homes damaged after propane tank explosion: NFR

NORFOLK, Va. — Two homes in Norfolk are damaged after a propane tank explosion, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 1:36 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue on the report of a possible explosion. Officials say they found two sheds on fire, and brought it under control just before 2 p.m. Two nearby homes were damaged.

Propane tanks appeared to have exploded during the fire, and unattended burning might have been the cause of the fire, according to fire officials.

The fire remains under investigation, according to NFR. No injuries were reported.

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