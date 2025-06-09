USS Gravely returns to Naval Station Norfolk from US-Mexico border

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gravely returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a nearly 3-month deployment Monday. It deployed on March 15 to prevent the flow of illegal drugs at the southern border.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer collaborated with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide military support and capabilities.

The U.S. Navy says on May 25, the Gravely seized an estimated 860 pounds of cocaine from a ship in the Caribbean Sea, with an estimated value of $13,650,000.

The USS Cole, based out of Naval Station Mayport in Florida, will take over the Gravely's duties. “USS Gravely remains at the forefront of maritime operations, ready to take on any challenge,” said Cmdr. George Piorun, commanding officer, USS Gravely. “We will continue to stand strong, protect vital waters, and ensure that justice prevails. True to our motto, we remain always, ‘First to Conquer’.”