Vang Go Bistro to make take-out meals for those impacted by government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Asian fusion restaurant Vang Go Bistro is stepping up to help out those impacted by the ongoing government shutdown, according to a post made on social media.

On Wednesday starting at 11 a.m., Vang Go Bistro will begin handing out take-out grab bags. They will continue cooking until their kitchen is cleared out.

"We do not know how to get those people in Washington to agree so that people can get back to work, get their benefits to eat, or decent way to healthcare but we can cook," the social media flyer reads.

The Vang Go Bistro is located on 915 W 21st Street in the Ghent neighborhood.