Virginia Lottery Board approves license for Norfolk casino’s interim gaming hall

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Lottery Board approved the operator's license for the developer and operator of the Norfolk casino on Wednesday, bringing the project a step closer to its temporary opening next month.

Now, developers will work to get the "Interim Gaming Hall" opened "early next month." This gaming facility will operate until the casino resort fully opens, which is projected for late 2027.

The interim hall is located near the main construction site and features a single gaming floor with food and beverages. There will be 130 slot machines at the interim hall.

The Interim Gaming Hall is called a "sneak peek of the exciting gaming experience," according to Ron Bailey, the vice president and general manager of the forthcoming casino.

The permanent casino resort, currently under construction, is being developed through a partnership between the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming. The project is estimated to cost around $750 million.