NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo said it welcomed a new red panda named Sampson on Thursday, May 9.

Sampson came to the Virginia Zoo from the Indianapolis Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda Species Survival Plan, the zoo said.

Chesapeake Chesapeake mother and son receive JMU diplomas together Madeline Miller

The Virginia Zoo said Sampson will join their Asia: Trail of the Tiger exhibit.

Visitors can see Sampson and Natasha in their habitat soon, the zoo said.