Chesapeake mother and son receive JMU diplomas together

Posted at 6:03 PM, May 09, 2024
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — James Madison University (JMU) said a Chesapeake mother and her son will receive their diplomas together on Friday, May 10.

LouAnn Leonard and her son Bryce Leonard will walk across the stage tomorrow.

LouAna during the 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Education, the School of Professional and Continuing Education, and University Studies.

Bryce will follow her during the 4:40 p.m. College of Business commencement.

JMU said both ceremonies take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

“I never thought I would be graduating from a major university and can’t wait to say I am a JMU alumna,” LouAnn said.

LouAnn will receive a bachelor's degree in individualized study with a concentration in early childhood education, JMU said.

Bryce will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management with a minor in business.

“I have been very fortunate to have the support that I've had during my college experience, and once I found out my mom was enrolling in JMU, I knew I would have someone that truly understood what I was going through,” Bryce said.

