Chesapeake mother and son receive JMU diplomas together

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — James Madison University (JMU) said a Chesapeake mother and her son will receive their diplomas together on Friday, May 10.

LouAnn Leonard and her son Bryce Leonard will walk across the stage tomorrow.

LouAna during the 1:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Education, the School of Professional and Continuing Education, and University Studies.

Bryce will follow her during the 4:40 p.m. College of Business commencement.

JMU said both ceremonies take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Suffolk Air Force JROTC students in Suffolk celebrate successful food drive Foster Meyerson

“I never thought I would be graduating from a major university and can’t wait to say I am a JMU alumna,” LouAnn said.

LouAnn will receive a bachelor's degree in individualized study with a concentration in early childhood education, JMU said.

Bryce will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management with a minor in business.

“I have been very fortunate to have the support that I've had during my college experience, and once I found out my mom was enrolling in JMU, I knew I would have someone that truly understood what I was going through,” Bryce said.