Warning: Unsolicited packages could mean your personal data has been compromised

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've received a package in the mail that you didn't order, it could be a sign your personal information has already been stolen and used — and experts are warning it can happen to anyone.

The Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are warning consumers about a scam involving inexpensive products showing up in the mail that people never ordered.

A News 3 viewer said upwards of 20 packages kept showing up at her local post office and she hadn't ordered any of them. The same thing happened to Claudell Clark, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Hampton Roads.

"We were very taken back about these items we didn't order," Clark said.

Even Clark, who works to educate the public about scams, said the experience caught him off guard.

"You learn about scams and the latest things out there and you hear about the word ‘brushing,’ it's like, ‘oh well that happened to me, so it can certainly happen to anybody,’" Clark said.

It's called a brushing scam. While it may seem harmless, it means your personal information is circulating in the wrong hands. Scammers send unsolicited packages to real addresses to exploit online sales and review systems.

"That delivery allows for a sales metric to take place on their transaction record. Another sale is made, then they can make a false review, and these reviews and stars and verifications on their side will allow their ratings to go up. Maybe somewhere on social media they'll have more likes and more follows, and that allows them to get more business," Clark said.

Because the reviews are fake, consumers have no reliable information about the actual product. A check of the BBB's Scam Tracker found other reported instances of brushing scams occurring.

Clark said consumers should take steps to limit their exposure.

"Stop opening emails, stop going to websites, stop signing up for so many contests or awards or accounts. Use trusted sources only," Clark said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is also warning of a QR code twist to this scam. Some QR codes included with unsolicited packages are not legitimate and can redirect you to a fake phishing website. Consumers should use caution before scanning any QR code.

By law, you are not required to return or pay for any unsolicited packages you receive. However, reporting the incident to the BBB, or other agencies, is encouraged.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said, "Postal Inspectors routinely investigate all types of mail fraud scams. One of the more common schemes involving the misuse of an address is known as a “brushing scam” where unrequested packages are delivered to the address. If a customer receives mail or packages addressed to them that they did not order, it should be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting www.USPIS.gov [uspis.gov]."

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