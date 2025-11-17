Weird Al Yankovic to stop in Norfolk for 'Bigger & Weirder Tour'

NORFOLK, Va. — Next June, Chartway Arena will temporarily become an Amish Paradise, as beloved parody singer Weird Al Yankovic plans a stop in Norfolk at the Old Dominion University venue as part of his "Bigger & Weirder Tour."

The "Eat It", "Like a Surgeon", and "Another One Rides the Bus" singer will play at Chartway on June 7, 2026, continuing a 67-city tour that began earlier in 2025.

"We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet," said Al, 66, whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic. "So we're just going to keep on touring until they are!"

The Bigger & Weirder Tour sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, according to a news release.

Tickets for Weird Al's Norfolk show go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., and the full list of stops for the 2026 leg of the tour is below.