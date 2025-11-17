Weird Al Yankovic to stop in Norfolk for 'Bigger & Weirder Tour'

NORFOLK, Va. — Next June, Chartway Arena will temporarily become an Amish Paradise, as beloved parody singer Weird Al Yankovic plans a stop in Norfolk at the Old Dominion University venue as part of his "Bigger & Weirder Tour."
The "Eat It", "Like a Surgeon", and "Another One Rides the Bus" singer will play at Chartway on June 7, 2026, continuing a 67-city tour that began earlier in 2025.
"We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet," said Al, 66, whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic. "So we're just going to keep on touring until they are!"
The Bigger & Weirder Tour sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, according to a news release.
Tickets for Weird Al's Norfolk show go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., and the full list of stops for the 2026 leg of the tour is below.
- May 26 Hollywood (Miami), FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino
- May 27 Estero (Ft. Myers), FL Hertz Arena
- May 29 Orlando, FL Kia Center
- May 30 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 31 Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 2 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium
- June 3 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- June 5 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
- June 6 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
- June 7 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
- June 9 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
- June 10 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena
- June 12 Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO Ozarks Amphitheater
- June 13 TBA
- June 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- June 16 Evansville, IN Ford Center
- June 17 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
- June 19 Riverside (Kansas City), MO MORTON Amphitheater
- June 20 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
- June 21 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
- June 23 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 24 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena
- June 26 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
- June 27 Chicago, IL United Center
- June 28 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
- June 30 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- July 1 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse
- July 3 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater
- July 4 Windsor (Detroit), ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
- July 5 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
- July 7 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center
- July 8 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena
- July 10 Syracuse, NY The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- July 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
- July 12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 14 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center
- July 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center
- July 18 Boston, MA TD Garden
- July 19 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 21 Lenox, MA Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed*
- July 22 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
- July 24 Essex Junction (Burlington), VT Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
- July 25 TBA
- July 26 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- July 28 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- July 29 Harrington, DE Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair
- July 31 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
- August 1 Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 4 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest
- August 5 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair Concert Series*
- August 6 Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN Ruoff Music Center
- August 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series
- August 29 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
- August 30 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
- Sept 1 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- Sept 2 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place
- Sept 3 TBA
- Sept 5 Puyallup (Seattle), WA Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair*
- Sept 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sept 7 Salem (Portland), OR Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair*
- Sept 9 Central Point (Medford), OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater
- Sept 11 Lincoln (Sacramento), CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
- Sept 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- Sept 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
- Sept 15 Paso Robles, CA Viña Robles Amphitheatre
- Sept 16 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
- Sept 20 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena
- Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Sept 23 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
- Sept 25 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- Sept 26 Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS Landers Center
- Sept 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center
- Sept 29 Auburn, AL The Gouge Center*
- Sept 30 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Oct 2 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- Oct 3 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
- Oct 4 Brandon (Jackson), MS Brandon Amphitheater
- Oct 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- Oct 7 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center
- Oct 8 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- Oct 10 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
- Oct 11 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
- Oct 13 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena
- Oct 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Oct 16 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
- Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum