Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of her brother in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman accused of shooting and killing her brother pleaded guilty on Friday to involuntary manslaughter.

Kiana Tyshea Ewell, 31, pleaded to the charge in the shooting death of her younger brother, 24-year-old Kimaun Tyrese Ewell.

On June 16, 2024 around 5 a.m., police found Kimaun with a gunshot wound in the 7900 block of Shore Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initially charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, Kiana’s case took a turn during the investigation.

The siblings were fighting in a car about a disagreement they'd had during a night out with friends, police said

Kiana then shot her brother in the abdomen.

The investigation showed no evidence that Kiana intentionally shot her brother, and that the shooting was accidental, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Kiana Ewell was sentenced to five years in prison with all active incarceration suspended, except the 4 months she already served in jail following her arrest.