Woman stabbed during 'physical altercation' in parking lot at Norfolk State University, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is seriously hurt after being stabbed by another woman at Norfolk State University Monday, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were sent to 909 Marshall Avenue, which is along the western edge of NSU's campus. There, police say they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was then taken to the hospital.

NSU student in hospital following 'altercation'

Shortly after, a 20-year-old woman was detained nearby. Police say she is a person of interest.

Police say the two women are acquaintances who were having a "physical altercation" in a parking lot when one stabbed the other.

Norfolk State University shared Monday that a student was taken to the hospital after an "altercation" with another student on campus. However, they did not confirm that the incident is the same one Norfolk police responded to on Marshall Avenue.

Police say once they're done investigating, they'll give their findings to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges. They are not looking for other suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.