Years in the making, ground will break Wednesday for Norfolk casino

NORFOLK, Va. — It seemed like it would never happen, but the ground will soon break for a casino in Norfolk.

A ceremony is set for Wednesday in the parking lot between Norfolk's Amtrak station and Harbor Park.

News 3 has been following developments on the project for years. Back in 2020, Norfolk voters approved allowing a casino to be built. That referendum includes a 2025 deadline to have gaming on-site.

Following a series of delays, a development agreement was proposed to meet the deadline. It entails putting in a temporary casino that can be operated while the permanent facility is under construction.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming, the developers of the proposed casino, have shared their enthusiasm with News 3 about bringing the casino and resort to the Mermaid City.

The proposal includes plans for 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, eight restaurants, and a 1,300-spot parking garage. The resort and casino will sit on six acres of land between Harbor Park and the Amtrak station.