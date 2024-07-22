'You didn't just steal from me, you stole from kids;' Youth football coach speaks on stolen trailer

NORFOLK, Va — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a youth football team's stolen trailer. Inside of it was football and landscaping equipment.

The team says the stolen trailer has 'intercepted' plans to put kids on the right path.

For more than thirty years, Coach Glen Yearling has committed to the youth of Hampton Roads by helping them stay on the right path by playing football.

"There is so much bad going on and what happens is if the kids see all this bad going on, they're going to adapt to it also," explained Coach Yearling.

He says his team, the Berkley Timberwolves, have recently suffered a bit of a 'fumble.'

On Sunday morning, Yearling noticed the trailer used to help haul equipment was missing. He told News 3 that it's not only used for their games but also for a landscaping business.

"We use it for football," said Yearling. "Towing our football equipment around on game days but for them to also take my tractor and my equipment that was a major part of my kid's landscaping business."

The coach says that business helped the kids learn the value of hard work and money.

"If they earn their own they won't have to lean on their parents so much," said Yearling. "They want to go to the store they want to buy shoes they want to buy clothes."

While police investigate, they're asking the public to submit tips at 1-888-lock-U-up.

In the meantime, Coach Yearling said that he hopes whoever stole the trailer comes clean.

"You stopped my kids from being able to make money, help their own families help themselves and help the elderly," said Yearling.