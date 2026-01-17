Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
36-year-old man arrested for child abuse: ECPD

Elizabeth City police
ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Elizabeth City police arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday for child abuse, officials say.

Brian Justan Taylor was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and eight counts of second degree exploitation of a minor.

Taylor is a registered sex offender, previously convicted in 2014 for indecent liberties with a minor. An investigation began on Jan. 2 when detectives searched Taylor's residence on a warrant due to a complaint, police say.

Taylor is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, the Crime Line at 252-335-5555, or Text-a-Tip at 252-390-8477.

