Father charged with felony child abuse after twin children suffered injuries

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina father has been charged with felony child abuse after his twin children suffered injuries, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 14, Pasquotank deputies responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on the report of a two-year-old child with a possible brain bleed, police say. The child was flown to the Children's Hospital of King's Daughters in Norfolk.

Investigators say they learned the child suffered from a brain bleed, retinal hemorrhages and other blunt force-related injuries.

The child's twin was also evaluated because of the severe injuries. According to officials, the child had a prior spine injury, as well as bruises and abrasions consistent with inflicted injuries.

Dustin Haywood Felton, the children's 32-year-old father, was arrested and served with a warrant for felony child abuse-intentionally inflicting serious bodily injury.

Felton was transferred to Albemarle District Jail without bond, and remains without bond after his first court appearance on Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.