A major increase in services comes with challenges at Outer Banks food pantry

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — For more than 33-years Beach Food Pantry has been a helping hand to those in need in Dare County. Over the last few years the number of people they are now serving has more than tripled.

“We've had some money issues, a lot of tragedy in the family and these guys have been a really big help," said Scotty Harwood an Outer Banks local.

Scotty Harwood has lived in the Outer Banks for almost three decades and though he doesn’t always need the help, it’s nice to know the Beach Food Pantry is there if his family does.

“It's a blessing to be able to come here," said Harwood.

Over the last few years, the Beach Food Pantry has seen a tremendous increase in the number of people they serve. In Dare County the organizations says some of their recipients say that’s because of the economy and food and housing costs.

“We used to see about 4000 to 4500 people per year. But last year, we served over 14,600," said Elisabeth Silverthorne, executive director of Beach Food Pantry.

The organization knew something like this was coming, but not to this extent.

“This actually is a new normal, and it has meant that we have to change everything about what we do. We are fully funded by individual and business donations, by special events and by grants," said Silverthorne.

The new expenses and fundraising being down have put one of the organization's summer programs in jeopardy.

“We have a summer food for kids program that is one of my favorite programs. It fills the gap when there are no backpack programs and when school meals aren't really accessible to families. It's a $50,000 program, and we haven't actually raised enough money this year to be able to commit to that program," said Silverthorne.

As an organization that lends a helping hand every day, they now are in need of some help.

“We used to budget about 80 to $100,000 a year for food, but it has meant that last year, it was $306,000 just for food. We've also had extra expenses related to staffing and storage and different things like that in order to be able to keep up with the demand," said Silverthorne.

Though the organization is facing these challenges, it’s not stopping them from continuing what they do best: helping.

“Dare County is a giving county. And I mean, you wouldn't believe the amount of groceries that they give you to help you out," said Harwood.

Beach Food Pantry accepts donations of non-perishable items at any time. They are able to accept perishable products during business hours and are also able to accept homegrown produce. Monetary donations can be accepted at their website here or in-person at their building located at 4007 North Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk.