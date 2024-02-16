Body recovered in Rodanthe after an extensive search for missing person

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with the Island Free Press.

DARE COUNTY, N.C.—A body was recovered in Rodanthe on Wednesday evening, February 14, following an extensive and approximately 18-hour-long search for a missing person.

The initial missing person report was made at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Following the call, multiple agencies mobilized for an area-wide search which included the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, (the lead agency in the search efforts), the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service, Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and the Avon Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteers and searchers covered miles of shoreline from Pea Island to Buxton, and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a helicopter search in the early morning hours of February 14, hours after the initial 911 call.

The body was located in a marsh in Rodanthe by a drone launched by a citizen volunteer and was reported to authorities at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The body has been transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville, NC.

The name of the missing person has not been released, and an investigation by the Dare County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing. The Island Free Press will post additional details as they become available.