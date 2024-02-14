Cape Hatteras Lighthouse being restored during massive renovation project

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. — The iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is undergoing a $19.2 million restoration project, which promises to restore the structure to its best condition since it was completed more than 150 years ago.

“Some of the materials that will be used will be more resilient to the salt air and coastal environment than were the materials that were originally used,” said Cape Hatteras National Seashore Superintendent David Hallac. "Although the look and feel will be identical to the 1870s construction."

Hallac led a media tour of the grounds on Thursday and joined contractor Stone & Lime Masonry Restoration Services, Inc. for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Samuel King/WTKR National Park Service officials joined contractor Stone & Lime Masonry Restoration Services for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse restoration project.

“I think this is the tallest lighthouse we’ve done for sure,” said Chris Dabek, vice president of Stone & Lime. “I think it’s going to get the most attention. Frankly, you can see this lighthouse from 10 miles away, and everyone in this community loves this lighthouse.”

The project will rehab the interior and exterior of the lighthouse, add new pathways and fencing to the ground and replace the existing light beacon with a replica of the original Fresnel lens with a modern twist, LED lights.

There will still be access to the grounds during the 18-month-long project, but visitors will see a lot of construction activity.

“Excuse our mess during this project, but the wait will be worth it,” Hallac said. “There is going to be limited visitor access to the site. We’re going to work with stone and lime so folks can get some view of the area although it will be under construction.”

For some visitors, it's a small price to pay to preserve history.

"You gotta look at the big picture, the long-run, so obviously for generations to come, it's certainly worth it,” said Karen Schooley, a visitor from New York State.

This project is expected to be completed in the middle of 2025, so that means the lighthouse likely won't reopen for climbing until the summer of 2026.

The National Park Service has set up a website so people can stay updated on the project’s progress.