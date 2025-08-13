North Carolina Coastal Coalition formed, giving a voice to the fishing industry

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The North Carolina Coastal Counties Fisheries Coalition has officially been formed, following a successful effort to stop a shrimp trawling ban from becoming law.

The alliance held their first meeting a week ago, with the future of the fishing and seafood industry in mind.

"I think everybody's finally figured out that we don't need individual voices. We need a coalition speaking on behalf of all of these coastal counties,” said Bob Woodard, the coalition chair.

In late June, a bill originally meant to expand flounder and red snapper seasons had an amendment introduced to ban shrimp trawling in many coastal waters on the North Carolina coast. Supporters of the amendment felt it aligned North Carolina with Virginia and South Carolina’s standards and would protect fish and environmental habitats.

Many coastal communities did not agree, traveling to Raleigh to tell legislators this. They felt it would be detrimental to the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen and that there was no due process before the amendment was introduced.

The bill passed the Senate and was ultimately killed in the House. That fight inspired the new alliance now known as the North Carolina Coastal Counties Fisheries Coalition.

“That's extremely critical to send one clear message to the regulatory agencies as well as the state legislature. When we go and speak now, we can speak for 19 coastal counties,” Woodard said.

State Senator Bobby Hanig also attended the meeting and was a major voice in opposing the shrimp trawling amendment. Hanig feels it will strengthen communication on issues between the counties involved and elected officials.

“It's going to be a constant cycle of information coming to us, either through them or through their lobbyists even. So, you know, we have a three-tiered approach to be able to combat something when it comes around,” Hanig said.

There is a full understanding that legislation potentially impacting the fishing industry isn’t going away.

“We’re keeping our eye on it constantly so we’ll be prepared to fight if there's anything additional negative regulations that would affect our fishermen,” Hanig said. "These fishermen that fish these waters commercially deserve a way to make a living, and I'll personally do everything I can to make that happen.”