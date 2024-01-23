Why visitors may not be able to access Cape Hatteras Lighthouse for at least 18 months

BUXTON, N.C. – The first phase of a multi-million project to restore Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is set to begin soon, according to the National Park Service.

The project, which will cost over $19 million, will improve and reserve elements of the lighthouse’s interior and exterior. Plans include reserving the lighthouse’s treatments, installing new railing on the lantern balcony and repairing masonry.

It will take a few years to complete the restoration, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

NPS says visitors should expect the entire area to be under construction for at least 18 months. Access to the Cape Hatteras Light Station will vary, and you may see scaffolding on the exterior of the lighthouse.

The park store and restrooms will stay open during the project, NPS added.

Those working on the project will also install educational panels throughout the landscape and build a pavilion for people to wait in before visiting the lighthouse.

More information about the restoration project can be found here.