OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seahore is hosting a public seashore excavation at 9 a.m. Friday to showcase a recently hatched nest of sea turtles.

Biologists with the seashore will count empty eggshells, collect unhatched eggs and occasionally find live and/or dead hatchlings during these excavations.

The seashore prompts all interested viewers to be there by 9 a.m., and gives detailed instructions to the excavation on their Facebook.