Car strikes two pedestrians in Nags Head crosswalk

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Two people were injured after being hit while walking in Nags Head.

Police and firefighters responded to the incident Friday evening about 5:40 pm on South Virginia Dare Trail.

Witness statements, officer analysis, and video evidence confirm the two pedestrians were using a designated crosswalk when the incident occurred.

The victims are identified as a 71-year-old and a 69-year-old of Sunbury, NC. They were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and according to Nags Head officials, they are expected to survive.

The driver, a 63-year-old female from Columbia, NC, was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Police say there is no indication that speed or impairment were factors in the incident, which is still under investigation.

The Town of Nags Head urges all drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and remain vigilant, especially during the early evening hours when visibility may be reduced.