Cell phone, internet outage may be impacting 911 service on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An outage caused by a cut fiber optic cable may be impacting 911 service on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands Monday afternoon, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office

The outage, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., is impacting cell phone and internet service on the islands, the sheriff's office says. Officials say this may include limited 911 service.

The sheriff's office says anyone who needs emergency services or communications should go to their nearest volunteer fire department , with stations located in Hatteras, Frisco, Buxton, Avon and Rodanthe.

A repair crew is working to restore services, and officials say there's no set time on when they'll be restored.

The fiber optic cable was cut south of the Marc Basnight Bridge and appears to be near the Pea Island Visitor Center, the sheriff's office added.

The outage is not impacting the power grid, officials say.

News 3 will update this article when services are restored.