Corolla Wild Horse Fund beloved mule euthanized following health issues

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A beloved and well-known mule in the Outer Banks has passed. Raymond the mule died Wednesday morning. The nonprofit says they made the difficult decision to euthanize Raymond, who they believe was in his late 20s, due to a hernia that occluded the affected loops of his small intestine.

Raymond spent most of his life in the wild where he had a harem of mares, raised foals and fought other stallions for territory. Locals had a few nicknames for him, including Jack, Rebel and Burrito.

Raymond will be missed by many and remembered forever. Corolla Wild Horse Fund is asking supporters to share their memories with Raymond.

