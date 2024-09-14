Crews ramp up efforts at Buxton Beach after most recent report of additional fuel sheen and petroleum odor

BUXTON, NC. — High winds and waves are synonymous with the fall and winter in the Outer Banks. But it's also contributing to exposing more and more of a former Naval Defense Facility and the unknown source of petroleum spillage that comes with it at Buxton Beach.

Army Corps of Engineers crews were deployed this week in response to the most recent report of additional fuel sheen and petroleum odor on Sept. 5. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore also announced an additional quarter of mile of beach would be closed because of it.

Watch: Questions remain over approach to clean-up of former military facility in Buxton

Questions remain over approach to clean-up of former military facility in Buxton

“They're trying to see whether or not there is a potential source on the other side of the dunes that's feeding the beach area. They're also out there that if erosion does occur and it shows some petroleum on the beach, they can go out there and do a limited removal of that contamination," said Sara Keisler, the Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District FUDS Program Manager.

Keisler said the crews have not ran into issues with petroleum over the last few months, but the recent developments have spurred the crews into action.

"I know that there's been petroleum smells, but we really haven't seen a release until September 4, and now we're quickly mobilizing and taking action to address that petroleum contamination. I know that it may not be what the public thinks of as quickly, but it's really hard to do a cleanup when you don't have a clear understanding of the contamination that remains at the site," said Keisler.

Buxton residents and Dare County leaders were frustrated with a lack of results at a Sept. 3 Dare County commissioners meeting, but are happy to see this response from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Watch: Beach nourishment project moved up on Outer Banks

Beach nourishment project moved up on Outer Banks as county leaders hope for Rodanthe grant

“If we could have gotten stuff done this summer, it would have made a lot more sense. But, you know, it's just not the way the cards worked out. And we'll deal with it as we come right now, and it's moving in the right direction," said Brian Harris, a Buxton resident and one of the founders of the Buxton Civic Association.

Keisler said the current crews will be working the site until they can award a contract for someone to come in and continue it. Another contract for comprehensive sampling is set to be awarded in late October.

“I know it's very frustrating to the public when they don't see it and it appears that we're not doing something, but realistically, we have been working extremely hard to make sure we expedite this," said Keisler.

The next step for the Buxton Civic Association is finding a way to have the entire area cleaned-up. The current Formerly Used Defense Sites Program only covers clean-up of contaminated areas, meaning some structures may remain even when the work is finished.

Watch: Buxton locals worry about impact of abandoned base, erosion on local economy

Buxton locals worry about impact of abandoned base, erosion on local economy

“That's where we're at right now. I mean, I think the biggest thing is get the beach cleaned up. Get the structures off the beach. We know the sand is contaminated with petroleum. I mean, you can smell it. They've been looking for one pinpoint site, the cause of the oil, the cause of all of it, there just isn't," said Harris.

Now, the association is turning to Washington for help in the long run.

“it was obvious our fight was going to be in D.C. So that's where we took it," said Harris.

October or November is when the Army Corps of Engineers expects a report to be released about soil sampling and testing done since May. To date, the a more than 70 foot pipe has been removed, geographic testing and soil sampling has been completed.

News 3 will continue to keep our viewers updated when more developments come of the project.