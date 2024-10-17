Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting

MANTEO, N.C. — The sounds of tables being moved, signs being hung up and voting equipment being plugged in filled early voting sites in Currituck and Dare County on Wednesday afternoon. Elections officials across North Carolina have been hard at work for months to prepare for the start of early voting.

“I feel like we're really prepared, well prepared, and we're ready for the voters to start," said Kim Twine, director of elections for Currituck County.

Twine is quite new to the election process, but her excitement for everything to kick-off on Thursday was clear.

“I came on board with Currituck County at the end of January. So, I'm fairly new to elections, but I feel so experienced now, because this is going to be my third election this year," said Twine.

There are currently a combined 60,000 registered voters in both Dare and Currituck counties, with Currituck having the most registered voters in the county's history.

“Currituck County has now exceeded 25,000 registered voters, which is a big milestone for this county," said Twine.

Election crews in both counties have focused on absentee ballots for the past few weeks. With more than 1,300 sent out in Dare County and another 840 in Currituck County. That focus now pivots to the crowds expected to vote early.

“More and more people are interested in early voting who have, maybe in the past, been the traditional Election Day voters," said Twine.

Election officials say they've weathered a few storms such as reprinting ballots after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name was ordered off by the state supreme court and an actual storm with Helene's impact on the eastern side of the state. Now, they feel ready for what they expect to be thousands of ballots cast before election day.

“I would not be surprised if we, we reach somewhere closer to 3,000," said Twine.

Early voting will run from October 17 to November 2 in both counties. Dare County has three early voting locations: Dare County Administration Building (954 Marshall C. Collins Drive), Kill Devil Hills Town Hall (102 Town Hall Drive) and Buxton Fessenden Center Annex (46830 North Carolina Hwy 12). Currituck County's early voting location is at the Currituck County Judicial Center (2801 Caratoke Highway).

If you missed the October 11 voter registration deadline, you can still get registered and vote during the early voting period. But you cannot vote via absentee ballot or on the November 5 Election day.