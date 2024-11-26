Currituck Church continuing tradition of handing out free meals for Thanksgiving

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The pandemic wasn't an easy time for anyone. During the holiday season in 2020, Jarvisburg Church of Christ realized that there might be people in the community who were in need of a hot meal.

"The idea kind of spread to us in 2020 when the pandemic hit, that many churches weren't able to do this. And we thought, well, this would be a great way to love and support and help people in the area," said Ron Lawrence, senior minister at Jarvisburg Church of Christ.

The idea spread and blossomed. In the first year, the church gave out fewer than 300 meals and this year they are now expecting to give out at least 600 meals.

“We are always blessed and blessed beyond measure. And so we want to make sure that we're spreading and sharing that blessings of God with other people," said Lawrence.

It's not just in Currituck County though, the church is teaming up with Son Rise Church of Christ in Kill Devil Hills to hand out 100 meals on the Outer Banks as well.

“We’re going to be sending about 100 meals to them so they can hand those out to people in need on the OBX and we see this partnership evolving and growing.”

As far as distribution, the church has options: having the meal on site, picked up or delivered. Plus, for the second year, Lawrence told News 3 they will be opening their free community clothes closet as well.

“We felt like that was just a great thing to add on top of it, because again, sometimes someone who might be in a position where they need a meal might also need that.”

It’s a tradition that has now become a permanent part of the church and something they are proud to be able to offer through partnerships and the dozens of volunteers who help make it happen.

“We really believe in being an outward focused church, because we want to fulfill the Great Commission and love people while we're doing it,” said Lawrence

Anyone in Currituck or Dare County who is in need of a free hot meal or wants to volunteer on Thanksgiving can head to Jarvisburg Church of Christ's website here to sign up.