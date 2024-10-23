Dare County sees heavy early voting turnout in first week

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — "It's almost a 30 minute wait" was heard numerous times as voters joined the line outside of the Kill Devil Hills Town Hall Wednesday afternoon. It's been almost a week since the early voting polls have opened in North Carolina on October 17.

Since then, more than 7,300 people have gotten out to cast their ballots across Dare County's three early voting locations. That accounts for around 20% of the more than 34,000 registered voters in the area.

Watch: Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

We spoke with one first time presidential election voter who shared why he felt it was so important to get to the polls.

“I feel like I’m helping effect the future of this country. This is probably going to be the most important election I’ll ever live through and I want to make a difference," said 19-year-old Alex Harvey, who has lived in Dare County his entire life.

Dare County saw almost 2,000 early voters on the first day the polls opened and the period will run through November 2nd. It's important to remember that if you missed the October 11 deadline to register to vote in North Carolina, you can still vote during the early voting period. You cannot vote via mail in ballot or on November 5th.

Watch: Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting

Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting

Early voting will run from October 17 to November 2 in both Dare and Currituck counties. Dare County has three early voting locations: Dare County Administration Building (954 Marshall C. Collins Drive), Kill Devil Hills Town Hall (102 Town Hall Drive) and Buxton Fessenden Center Annex (46830 North Carolina Hwy 12). Currituck County's early voting location is at the Currituck County Judicial Center (2801 Caratoke Highway).