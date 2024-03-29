Dare County tourism revenues decline to start the year

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

While it’s only the first month of the year, the just-released Dare County January 2024 occupancy and meals collections numbers show a significant decrease from the same month in the previous year.

As Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau noted in a video presentation, the tourism-related numbers in January are traditionally small, but this January’s pattern is inescapable.

January 2024 occupancy collections amounted to $15.6 million, down by half (52%) from the $32.3 million in 2023, and they represent the smallest occupancy numbers since 2020.

Virginia Beach Court docs show 4th suspect charged in Landyn Davis shooting violated probation John Hood

On the meals side, the drop-off was not as dramatic, but still the January 2024 total of $11.2 million was about a 26% decrease from the January 2023 total of about $15 million. (The $11.2 in collections was higher than the number for the years preceding 2023 however.)

Nettles said that interpreting the 2024 decreases was something of a matter of perspective, but he was clear about the signals sent in the first month of this year.

Scripps News Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies AP via Scripps News

Speaking of the occupancy numbers, he stated “Obviously, when you have a 52% drop, it raises an eyebrow or two.” The meals drop of 26%, he also characterized as “obviously a big number.”

Summing up, he acknowledged the clear trend and its implications. “The numbers are a bit all over the place [but] one thing we are seeing and are foreseeing is spring is going to be soft,” Nettles said. “The numbers are cooling off.”