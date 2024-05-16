First Wawa in N.C. opens in Kill Devil Hills Thursday

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The first Wawa to open in North Carolina - part of a planned expansion throughout the state – opens Thursday in Kill Devil Hills.

The store is located at 1900 Croatan Highway near the Harris Teeter.

Wawa is also working to open stores in Wilson, Rocky Mount and Elizabeth City — which the convenience chain plans to open later this year.

The Kill Devil Hills store is the first of 80 planned stores in the state over the next decade.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas chain said it will invest $7 million, employ around 140 contractors, and create 2,800 new jobs when all the stores are open.