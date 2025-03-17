OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A group of fishermen caught a great white shark along the shore of Hatteras Island over the weekend.

Video and photos of the incident show a group of men wrangling the shark on the shoreline before setting it free.

Luke Beard Fishermen catch great white shark off Hatteras Island



At least seven people were involved in assisting the shark, which appeared to be around 12 or 13 feet, back into the ocean.

According to the North Carolina Sea Grant, great whites can appear year-round in the waters along the North Carolina coast, but they are most common during winter and early spring.

Great whites are the largest predatory fish in the ocean, with some reaching more than 20 feet and weighing over two tons, the NCSG says.

If you unintentionally catch a shark while fishing, the North Carolina Aquariums say to do the following:

"To reduce death or long-term injury, please try to keep sharks in the water to safely remove the hook or cut the line close to the hook."

WTKR News 3 is speaking with the group Monday and will update this story.